Whenever there is talk of a film, it is often mentioned about the hero and heroine. Which artists worked on side rolls is rarely discussed. Today, quite the opposite, we are going to tell you about some stars who had met the side roles, but due to their strong acting, they even overshadowed the hero.

Abhishek Banerjee

Who does not know Abhishek Banerjee, who played a negative role in the web series ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Patal Lok’. Abhishek had played a strong role in both these websites, playing the side role, due to which his character is still liked by the people. Let us tell you that Abhishek had also convinced his strong acting in films ‘Stree’ and ‘Bala’.

Jatin Sarna

Do you remember the web series ‘Sacred Games’ Bunty? Yes, we are talking about actor Jatin Sarna, who played the character of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s right hand ‘Bunty’ in the popular web series ‘Sacred Games’. The web series ‘Sacred Games’ became popular as well as the character of Bunty is on people’s tongue till date. Jatin will soon be seen in Kapil Dev’s biopic ’83’.

Deepak Dobriyal

Talk of the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and how can it not be mentioned about ‘Pappi Ji’. Deepak Dobriyal was in this film in a side role, but he played the character of the hero’s friend with this ability, which is less to be praised. His character is considered to be the most important part of this film.

Divyendu Sharma

Divyendu, who has won his stellar acting in ‘Pyaar Ka Panchnama’, has recently appeared in the popular web series ‘Mirzapur’ in the character of ‘Munna Bhaiya’. Divyendu may not have got any solo lead character till date, but his acting is so powerful that by seeing him on screen you can forget the hero for a few moments.

Vijay Verma

Vijay Verma may have appeared in the side roles in the films ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Baghi-3’, but his acting was so powerful that his characters are still fresh in people’s minds. Let us tell you that Vijay Verma is going to appear in the next season of ‘Mirzapur’ soon.