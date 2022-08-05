The 2022-2023 season is about to start in Europe, but the transfer market is still open. These are some important and experienced players who are currently without a team.
The first on the list is the Uruguayan, Edinson Cavani. One of the most efficient strikers in recent years who has been able to make a life for big teams is out today, without a contract. One of the teams that most wants him is Boca de Argentina.
Isco Alarcón, 30, is out of contract with Real Madrid and joins the list as another player who has promised a lot, but delivered very little. Despite being of an age still considered suitable to continue playing, his injuries have practically put him out of Real Madrid.
Another veteran of Real Madrid and this is the case of Marcelo, 34 years old. The left back has been one of the witnesses of the best times with the white team. Today he is part of the list of players who are left without a team and is waiting to resolve his future.
The 33-year-old Brazilian striker (nationalized Spanish), Diego Costa, finished his contract in Brazil and has not yet resolved his future. According to reports, from Spain they would be working to expedite his return. The club most interested so far in taking over his services is Rayo Vallecano.
Dries Mertens, 35 years old, would end his contract with Naples in Italy and without being clear about his future, all the rumors take him to Spain and it is that Atlético Madrid would be one of the most interested in signing him.
In LaLiga there is a lot of movement in the transfer market and one of the popular unknowns is the future of the Belgian attacker, Adnan Januzaj. The young striker ends his contract with Real Sociedad and the rumors are that he will stay in Spain. FC Barcelona was interested in him, but with the new additions and renewals of the culé club, it seems to have lost interest in him. His future is uncertain, for now.
Last but not least, there is the 28-year-old Italian striker, Andrea Belotti. Belpaese is free of contract and one of the clubs most interested in signing him is Monaco of France.
