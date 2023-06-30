Of course, iFood and Hospital Albert Einstein are among the brands that appear on the list made by MIT

O MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) released this Friday (June 30, 2023) a study that lists the 20 most innovative companies in Brazil. The survey includes big names such as Claro, iFood and Hospital Albert Einstein. Here is the full data (58 KB).

Here are the companies:

It is not a ranking. Brands are not ordered from most to least innovative, for example.

The MIT Technology Review, responsible for the study, says there are highlights in the sectors of finance & insurance and industry & oil, each with 4 representatives on the list.

Next, the highlight comes to the health sector. There are 3 companies in this branch. Food, telecom, information technology and retail had two companies each.

“Unfortunately, we had a decrease in the number of small and medium-sized companies among winners. Probably the decrease in venture capital helps to explain the fact”says André Miceli, CEO of MIT Technology Review and research coordinator.

The study included the enrollment of more than 1,000 companies of different sizes. They were evaluated in 4 factors: management, marketing, processes and products. MIT interviewed the companies’ executives.

“In addition to recognizing the capacity of these companies to innovate, we privilege those that delivered relevant projects in the last 12 months. Working in this way, we will ensure that a good part of the positions in this ranking are currently renewed”said Micelli.