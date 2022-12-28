The new year is an event that happens when a culture celebrates the end of one year and the beginning of the next. All cultures that have annual calendars celebrate the new year.

Each country, following its traditions and local beliefs, perform rituals that pass from generation to generation.

Austria

Austrians throw molten lead into a bowl of water as soon as the clock strikes 00:00 on a new year. The figures that appear when the metal cools down are kept as amulets that will help fulfill wishes made on New Year’s Eve.

China

New Year is celebrated for six weeks between January and February. During this period, the Chinese clean their homes to scare away evil spirits and attract good luck. On the night of New Year’s Eve, the lights are on to represent warmth, friendship and reconciliation. At midnight, there are fireworks to scare away undesirable spirits.

Denmark

After a supper based on fish and potatoes, when the clock is about to strike midnight, the Danes climb on chairs, jump and toast the New Year with champagne.

Scotland

In Scotland, men and women who have never met kiss each other on the lips at New Year’s parties. When the first visit to this country is a dark man, great. If it is from a redhead, the visit is considered a bad omen. Bad luck, according to the belief of the Scots, is if the visit is from a woman.

Honduras

Hondurans take three oranges – one without the skin, one with part of the skin removed and one with all the skin – and throw them all under the bed without looking. Then they lie down on the ground and pick up one of them. If the person picks up the peeled orange, it means they will have a great year; the one that has been peeled in half indicates a regular year; and the shellless, a year that must be bad.

Portugal

On New Year’s Eve, the Portuguese go out to the windows beating pots to celebrate.

Peru, Colombia and Venezuela

One of the New Year’s superstitions serves to guarantee many trips. At midnight, people leave the house carrying an empty suitcase and walk around the block, as if embarking on their next adventure.

England

The British want more is to get rid of the past. As soon as the clock strikes 12, they open the back door of the house, allowing the old year to leave and never come back.

USA

In the United States, families do not wash the dishes or take out the trash on January 1st. It is to avoid losses in the cycle that is just beginning.

Canada

Canadians dive into the freezing waters of the rivers, for each dive, a promise.