When “365 days” first came to Netflix, it quickly became one of the most controversial and viewed movies on the platform at that time, due to its explicit sexual scenes starring Michelle Morrone (massimo) and Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Lauren). However, with the arrival of its second part, a new face has gained the attention of viewers: Simone Susina.

The actor plays Marcelo ‘Nacho’ Matos, leader of Massimo’s rival gang and who is very interested in winning Ms. Biel’s love. But, beyond his participation in the plot, many are interested in knowing who is the Italian artist who has stolen thousands of hearts.

Simone Susinna: Netflix’s new heartthrob

Born on November 14, 1993 in Sicily, Italy, Simone Susinna got her start in the world of entertainment as a model. Thus, his runway career has a long list of well-known brands, such as Armani and Dolce & Gabbana.

Simone Sussina is a famous Italian model who has walked the catwalks of her country, the United States, France, and other locations. Photo: Instagram/@sussinasimone

In fact, according to the SensaCine portal, he was invited to sign with a famous modeling agency, which would have been a representative of big names like Heidi Klum and even Monica Belucci.

His jump to the small screen took place in 2017, when he was summoned to participate in the reality show “The island of the famous”, in which -according to the aforementioned portal- he had a 72-day adventure, which translated in 5 episodes of the program.

This opportunity allowed him to increase his fame and open a path in acting with the erotic drama “365 days: that day”, one of his first forays into the field and that already earned him various reactions for the commented ending that left the shocking sequel. .

Sussina gives life to Nacho Mattos. Photo: Netflix

His relationship with Michele Morrone

So much Morrone What susinna They have accumulated thousands of fans thanks to the Netflix tape, for which many believe that their leading man roles could have faced them at some point, which is far from the truth.

Both interpreters made headlines in mid-2021, when the protagonist of the films uploaded a photograph with his co-star. This publication sparked rumors that Michele would be making an open declaration of her homosexuality.

After that, the actor behind Massimo decided to clarify his relationship with Simone: “He became a good friend, we are like brothers. (…) I am very supportive of the LGTBIQ+ community, but we are talking about a normal photo. I am not declaring myself gay, ”she expressed through her social networks (via Cosmopolitan).