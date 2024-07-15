Founded in 2009 in Illinois, the automaker increased its revenue by 82% and sales by 71% in the 1st quarter of 2024

An electric car brand that is still small compared to competitors like Tesla It is BYD has been growing rapidly in the United States. In the first quarter of 2024, the Rivian saw an 82% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2023. Sales rose 71%.

The company has been considered by some of its customers as an “anti-Tesla” alternative.

Tesla is owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk, who, iidentifying yourself as a “radical libertarian”has attracted support from right-wing and conservative politicians and activists, and at the same time, aversion from the left and some liberals. This is reflected in the companies that Musk owns. According to Bloombergit is increasingly common to see Teslas on the streets of the USA with a sticker with the phrase: “I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy”.

It is in this scenario that some Tesla users and potential users have looked for other brands to invest in their electric car. Among them, Rivian.

However, the company is still far from being a real competitor to Tesla. In the first half of 2024, its revenue was US$ 1.204 billion, while Tesla’s was US$ 21.301 billion. Musk’s company’s net profit was US$ 1.144 billion. Rivian had a loss of US$ 1.446 billion. The automaker produced 13,980 vehicles and sold 13,588. In the case of Tesla, these numbers were 433,371 and 386,810, respectively. Here are the full results of the company’s first quarter results: Rivian (PDF – 321 kB) and Tesla (PDF – 7 MB).

However, when comparing with the first quarter of 2023, the perception changes. On the one hand, Rivian’s small revenue grew by 82%, while Tesla’s fell by 9%. In production and sales, the automaker grew by 49% and 71%, respectively, while Musk’s company fell by 2% and 9%. In terms of net income, both automakers saw a decline: Rivian, by 7%. Tesla, by 55%.

In addition to rapid growth, the most popular vehicle of the “anti-Tesla”, the R1Swas the best-selling electric vehicle in the United States above $70,000. But that doesn’t mean the company did better than Elon Musk’s in the market, since Tesla’s most popular car, the Model Yhas a starting price of US$ 31,490. The R1S starts at US$ 75,980.

RIVIAN

Founded in 2009 by Robert Scaringe – known as RJ Scaringe –, aged 41, the company began to emerge as a promising player in the electric vehicle market in 2017, when it acquired, for US$ 16 million, a factory in central Illinois (USA) that had belonged to Mitsubishi.

The following year, the Amazon led a $700 million investment in Rivian. The retail giant was also its first major customer, purchasing 100,000 electric delivery vans. In the years that followed, Rivian’s total investment from billionaire Jeff Bezos’ company surpassed $10 billion.

The first cars rolled off the assembly line in 2021. High gas prices in the US and supply chain issues for traditional cars at the time made combustion-powered models more expensive and electric models more equipped. That year, Rivian was briefly valued at around US$150 billion – when it was the 2nd largest automaker in the US by market value.

However, in 2022, the company’s shares fell by more than 80%. The factory that Rivian had announced as being capable of producing 150,000 cars per year only produced 24,000. In addition, semiconductors and several other important parts were in short supply in the North American market.

In 2023, the company returned to growth. It produced about 57,000 vehicles and its flagship model, the R1S, sold more in the US than other electric vehicles in the same price range, such as the Tesla Model Xaccording to the Kelley Blue Book.

The change of course began in August last year, when Rivian began a series of negotiations with Volkswagenincluding a joint venture focused on software. On June 26, 2024, the German company announced the intention to invest up to US$5 billion in the US over the next few years, which caused Rivian’s shares to rise 50%.