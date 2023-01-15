Mexico. R’Bonney Gabriel was named and crowned Miss Universe 2023 on the night of last Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and after his triumph he is now in the eyes of the world, since his name is already known in all countries.

R’Bonney Gabriel, representative of the USA, was elected Miss Universe 2023 in the 71st edition of the beauty pageant that makes history every year and this time was no exception.

R’Bonney Gabriel is 28 years old and is the first woman of Filipino origin in the USA to be proclaimed the most beautiful in the world. According to information in her biography, she is the daughter of Dana Gabriel and Remigio Bonzon “Bon”, originally from the Philippines.

R’Bonney Gabriel was born in San Antonio, Texas, and was among the top three ranked along with the representatives of Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, at a glamourous gala in New Orleans.

R’Bonney was chosen after being among the five finalists: Angel Reyes (Miss Illinois), Natalie Pieper (Miss Nebraska), Morgan Romano (Miss North Carolina), Sir’Quora Carroll (Miss Ohio) and stood out with her commitment to the middle environment, by using recycled material for the clothes he designs.

During her participation in Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel expressed what she would ask of the Miss Universe Organization: “That the age of the candidates who can participate be increased. I am 28 years old and it is the limit currently. My motto is ‘if not now, when’ and it is time that women are not defined by age”.

R’Bonney has shared family anecdotes, including how his father moved with $20 in his pocket and a scholarship when he was 19, then earned a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Houston.

R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA 2022, graduated from the University of North Texas, in 2018, in Fashion and Apparel Design, specializing in fibers, and was able to form her fashion label, R’Bonney Nola, and partner with Magpies & Peacocks, where she teaches sewing classes.

In 2021, she was a finalist for Miss Texas, a pageant that Victoria Hinojosa won, but she did not give up and tried once more. In this way, she was crowned as Miss USA 2022.

The Filipino-American model is secretive about her private life and it is unknown if he currently has a sentimental partner. She currently has 37.1 thousand followers on Instagram, where she shares photos and videos of her work as a model and designer.