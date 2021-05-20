Senran kagura managed to make a certain fame in the video game industry; Nevertheless, Kenichiro takaki, creator of the saga, left the studio Marvelous to seek new challenges in 2019.

When starting a new stage in Cygames, the creative promised that he was working on a new project that would not look like what he had brought us to date, and he delivered.

Project Gamm is the new game by the creator of Senran kagura, and after a long wait they revealed new details and even official art.

Through a statement shared by Gematsu, Cygames gave us the first look at Project GAMM, a title full of magic, action and combat that promise to surprise you.

The creator of Senran kagura is at the forefront of said project, although the characters this time are designed by Mogumo, while the scenario design is carried out by Kiyoshi Arai, who worked on Final Fantasy XIV.

From what is known, Project GAMM It will have the mechanics of a multiplayer fighting game, where you will face off in one-on-one battles.

The specific details about this new project from the creator of Senran kagura they are still a mystery, but the official site for said game is now available and updates will be coming soon.

This title, presented as ‘The most beautiful battle in the world’, took the opportunity to introduce a few of his characters, including Ricotta, Chimay, Vacherin, Sbrinz and Karasumi.

If this was not enough, it also showed that there will be huge and powerful machines, although we do not yet know what their role will be within the story.

Project GAMM It does not have a release date yet, but we can rest assured, as it will have the quality that characterized the Senran Kagura saga for years.

He looks attractive, don’t you think?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



