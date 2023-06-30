Friday, June 30, 2023
Meet Nikkole Teja, a soccer player who came to OnlyFans at the request of his fans

June 30, 2023
in Sports
‘”By popular demand…link in my bio’.

Everyone knows her, but the fans know more about her because of her charm than because of her skills as a footballer. Is about Nikkole Teja23 years old, born in Washington DC, United States.

His last team was Centellas del Necaxa, Mexicobut recently they announced her departure from the club, for which the fans mourned her.
The reason?

The reason?

She was the first foreigner to be part of the Mexican team, but her performance was not the best.

The soccer player, through her social networks, announced that she opened that she will be part of OnlyFans and at the request of her followers.

“By popular demand…link in my bio,” Nikkole wrote on her Instagram account, where she has more than 380,000 followers.

He spent several days on vacation in Sayulita, Nayarit, and there he showed his body, the same one that has paralyzed many fans.

