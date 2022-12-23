Mexico.- In the middle of December, Andrea Escalona revealed the face of her baby’s father, who posed in a very romantic way with her partner, a man with whom she decided to start her family.

During the month of October, the host of Televisa’s morning show, ‘Today‘, shared through his account instagram a series of Photographs of a baby shower that was organized by his relatives, where he appears giving a kiss on the cheek to Frameworkthe father of her child.

Despite the fact that the television presenter did not want to give her boyfriend too much prominence on the social network, her millions of followers did not hesitate to tell her about the beautiful couple they make.

“What a beautiful family, you look spectacular and your partner is very handsome, congratulations and rain of blessings” and “What a beautiful photo with your baby’s father”, users point out in the comments of the post.

Escalona dedicated himself to thanking all the members of his family for having given him such a significant detail in which he celebrates the life of his long-awaited baby.

“Thanks to my aunt Georgina and my cousin Jimena Argaez for organizing the first ‘churrito’ baby shower (as the loving llama of the baby she is expecting). Full of love and good wishes waiting for our baby, ”she wrote at the bottom of the images.

In the photographs you can see Marco being very close to his father-in-law, Arturo Escalonaso the followers of the driver were very excited to be able to see the father of her son, since Andrea has given very few details about her boyfriend, because he does not belong to show business.

In fact, the communicator has rarely published photos with her boyfriend, but during the event it was the first time she posed on camera, as she always appears far away or with her face covered.

Little is known about Marco, but according to statements from Flor Rubio and Maxine Woodsidehe is a businessman from Acapulco.

Through ‘Radio Formula’Flor Rubio revealed that it was Galilea Montijo who introduced the couple, and apparently works with her husband, Fernando Reina.

‘La Escalona’ revealed that she had been dating Marco for 11 months, this in June after her departure from Televisa Univision San Angel.

Through the “Ventaneando” program, Andrea Escalona pointed out that the pregnancy was not planned, but that both she and her partner were very happy to have found out about her arrival, emphasizing that Marco is the man with whom she wanted to be a mother.

“When I met Marco, I said he is the one (…) In August we met and in April we got pregnant,” he explained.