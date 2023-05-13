Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of the billionaire Elon Muskwho has proven controversial and unpredictable in the role since buying the company for $44 billion last October.

Musk indicated that it will continue to play a leading role in Twittertweeting that yaccarino She will focus on business operations while he will concentrate on product design and new technologies. Before confirming the appointment of yaccarino, Musk he also tweeted that he would become CEO.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Musk added Friday that he looks forward to working with yaccarino in transform Twitter in xthe “everything app” in the style of WeChat, China’s multifaceted platform.

In December, Musk He said he would step down as CEO as soon as he found someone “dumb enough to take the job.” He confirmed Thursday that the wait was over, tweeting: “Excited to announce that I have hired a new CEO to X/Twitter! It will start in ~6 weeks!”

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Musk did not mention yaccarino in the first message, but on Friday NBCUniversal, the entertainment conglomerate behind the NBC television network and the Universal movie studio, announced that yaccarino he had left the company without disclosing his next assignment. The confirmation of Musk arrived shortly after.

yaccarinowhose official title at NBCUniversal was president of global advertising and alliances, is active in Twitter and has nearly 19,000 followers. His most recent tweets focused primarily on NBC programming and NBC’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service, which he played a key role in launching.

interviewed Musk on stage at an advertising conference in Miami last month, in which he told the Tesla CEO that some advertisers “have a problem with your views,” to which Musk he responded that some of his tweets should be taken “with a grain of salt.” yaccarino She also said in the interview: “If free speech, as he says, is the foundation of this country, I’m not sure there’s anyone in this room who would disagree with that.”

In April, yaccarino tweeted a snippet of an interview between Musk and comedian Bill Maher on HBO’s Real Time Bill Maher, in which he tagged Musk with an emoji “on fire”.

In the clip, Maher asks Musk about the “mental virus of political correctness”, leading to Musk to assert that the world should be “cautious” of anything that is “anti-meritocratic” and “results in the suppression of free speech.”

Musk had testified in a Delaware court in November that he hoped to reduce his time in Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company. In December, he confirmed this, tweeting that he would be leaving as soon as he found a replacement.

Last month, it became known that Twitter had been integrated into a new fictitious company created, X Corpthe business idea to which Musk he referenced in his tweets on Thursday and Friday. Musk has mentioned that Twitter is an “accelerator” to create xits WeChat-like “everything app” that allows users to perform a variety of tasks, from messaging to ordering food and paying bills.

Musk took over as head of Twitter as soon as he completed the purchase and promptly fired the company’s top executives, including then-CEO Parag Agrawal. Days later, he laid off nearly half the 7,500-person workforce at Twitter. The company currently employs around 1,500 people.

The accession of Musk to free speech principles as a self-declared “free speech absolutist” has generated controversy and clashed with advertisers, the main source of income for Twitter. The owner of Twitter he has overseen the reinstatement of previously banned accounts, such as those of Donald Trump and influential misogynist Andrew Tate.

Concerns about hateful content and the failed relaunch of the subscription product of Twitter led advertisers to halt their spending on the platform. Musk revealed in March that the company’s heavily ad-dependent revenue would shrink to less than $3 billion this year, from $5.1 billion in 2021.

The initial relaunch last year of its subscription service, Twitter Bluewas chaotic, after pranksters seized the opportunity to verify their accounts for $8 a month by launching fake accounts for brands, including pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, and public figures, including the pope.

Meanwhile, the former head of Twitter has sued the company for legal fees.

It was reported in March that the company is worth less than half of what it Musk paid for it last fall. Last month, Musk said Twitterwhich took on $13 billion in loans as part of its acquisition financing, was “roughly even” as it offset falling revenue with aggressive cost cutting.

Yeah Twitter get a new chief executive, the move could allay the concerns of Tesla investors, who have been increasingly concerned about the length of time Musk is dedicating to reactivate Twitter. Tesla shares were up 2.4% on trading volume when the news was announced.

Craig Irwin, an analyst at US financial services firm Roth MKM, said: “The drag called Twitter has come loose from Musk’s ankle. Now you can spend more time creating value at Tesla.”

Via: Guardian