With just over two months to go until the election day on November 5 in the United States, will face Republican Donald Trump against Vice President Kamala Harrisvoters are interested in particular details of the candidates’ personal lives, and in the case of the Democrat, His family is more secretive than the businessman’swho enjoys a reputation unrelated to politics.

Previously, when she took over as vice president in 2021, Harris gave a particular speech emphasizing the importance of her family in her life. “I’ve had many titles in my career. And certainly, vice president will be great, but momala will always be the most significant“, he said, alluding to the nickname “momala” given to her by her stepchildrenCole and Ella Emhoff.

The role she plays as a stepmother was born from his relationship with Douglas Emhoffan important Lawyer who worked as a partner in a major law firm until 2020and became second gentleman in 2021, following Harris’ inauguration as vice president of the United States.

The vice president is married to Emhoff and has two stepchildren. Photo:@douglasemhoff Share

Kamala Harris’s Stepchildren

In addition to the important company that Emhoff represents in his life, Harris serves as Ella Emhoff’s stepmothera young Fine Arts graduate from the Parsons School of Art in New York. She also carries out various altruistic actions in her daily life, and after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, she launched a campaign on social media to raise aid for the affected Palestinian children.

He Another son from her husband’s previous marriage is Cole Emhoff26 years old, who currently works as an executive assistant at Plan B Entertainment, in Los Angeles, the city where he resides with his wife.