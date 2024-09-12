Incredible things happen in the world of sport. Hugo Mallo, Spanish footballer, fHe was found guilty of sexual abuse for groping a woman who was a mascot for a rival team and was ordered to pay a fine and compensation.

“Mallo, 33 years old, who at the time of the events played for the Spanish team Celtic and currently does so at the Greek club Aris of Thessaloniki, “He was declared “responsible for the crime of sexual abuse,” according to the ruling of a Barcelona court,” reported the EFE agency.

And he added: “As a result, the defender was convicted. “a penalty of 20 months of fine with a daily fee of 10 euros” and to pay compensation of 1,000 euros (1,100 dollars) plus interest to the victim.”

What is known is that the incident occurred on April 24, 2019, when the players were greeting each other before the match against Celta, of which Mallo was captain, a game that took place at the RCD stadium. Spanish from Barcelona.

When Mallo passed near the woman“disguised as a parakeet, the accused, with the intention of satisfying his libidinous mood and undermining the sexual indemnity ofand there, he put his hands under her costume and touched her breasts,” the sentence says.

The woman was forced “to step back and push the accused away with her right hand,” the decision added.