In 2015, Nintendo introduced us to Callie and Marie as the great presenters of the original splatoon. In 2017, for the sequel, Pearl and Marina were in charge of this section. Now during the Splatoon 3 Today’s Direct, it was revealed that the new installment in the series will not have two presenters, but three.

The Anarchy Splatcast Section of Splatoon 3 will be presented by the group known as Deep Cut, which is made up of Big Man, Shiver, and Frye. Here, players will receive constant news about the events and announcements that are taking place for this game. This is the description of this new group:

“They are an incredibly popular trio who host the Splatsville news show Anarchy Splatcast. They will provide the latest news and information on the current battle stages.”

Introducing your new #Splatoon3 hosts, Deep Cut! They’re an incredibly popular trio who host the Splatsville news program Anarchy Splatcast. They’ll provide the latest news and info on the current battle stages. pic.twitter.com/Yyw94SUkGS —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2022

Like Squid Sisters and Off the Hook in previous installments, Deep Cut will be in charge of offering us different options during the Turf Wars in Splatoon 3. The interesting thing is that, considering that we see three presenters, not only will we be able to choose between three teams, but it will also be possible to participate in the Tricolor Turf War battles mode, where three groups face each other on a single map.

Splatoon 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 9. In related topics, these are all the news that were revealed today. Similarly, new Amiibo are already on the way.

Via: Nintendo