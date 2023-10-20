The duels between Brazil-Colombia and Argentina-Uruguay They look like the most attractive in the group stage of the tournamento Pre-Olympic soccer which will be held in Venezuela, between January 20 and February 11 of next year, after the draw for this competition was held this Friday.

The South American Football Confederation defined, from its headquarters in the Paraguayan city of Luque, the two groups that will make up this South American championship, which offers two places to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Strong opponents

The format of the competition will be the traditional one that has been played in previous editions, in which the 10 South American teams will be divided into two groups, with five teams in each one.

In each group a round-robin will be played and the best two will advance to a final phase. In the final phase, the four qualified teams will play – again – in a round-robin, until the champion of the competition is defined after a total of 26 games.

The teams that finish first and second in this round will win the tickets to Paris.

The draw, which was led by the general manager of National Team Competitions Conmebol, Thiago Jannuzzi, defined the groups as follows: Group A: Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia and Ecuador. Group B: Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Peru.

The tournament will be held in the cities of Caracas, Valencia and Barquisimeto. In the previous edition, held in Colombia in 2020, Argentina won the gold medal, Brazil with the silver, and Uruguay with the bronze.

The Brazilian team is the most successful in this competition, with seven titles, followed by Argentina with five, and Paraguay with one.

