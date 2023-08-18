Meet Christopher Robin: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 18 August 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, Vi introducemo Christopher Robin (Goodbye Christopher Robin), a 2017 film directed by Simon Curtis, will be broadcast. The principal performers include Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The playwright AA Milne, Blue to friends, struggles to resume his social and professional life after fighting the First World War and seeing his comrades die. For this he decides to take a house in Sussex, to seek serenity in nature, but the decision goes close to his wife Daphne, who leaves him alone with their son to pursue the lure of city life. To entertain little Christopher Robin, Blue invents the stories of Winnie Pooh and his friends and gives them to the press, with the complicity of an illustrator friend, without being able to predict the global and lasting success they would meet.

Meet Christopher Robin: the cast

We have seen the plot of Meet Christopher Robin, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Domhnall Gleeson: AA Milne

Margot Robbie as Daphne de Selincourt

Will Tilston as Christopher Robin as a child

Alex Lawther as Christopher Robin boy

Kelly MacdonaldOlive

Phoebe Waller-BridgeMary Brown

Vicki PepperdineBetty

Stephen Campbell MooreErnest H. Shepard

Richard McCabeRupert

Geraldine SomervilleLady O

Streaming and TV

Where to see Meet Christopher Robin on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 18 August 2023 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.