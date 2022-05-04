Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Ain’s success in overcoming Al-Ahly youth was not just an achievement that entered the “Violet” records, but rather came to record a new history added to his “professional” career, and the final is the first that combines “the leader” and “the Knights”, at the level of the Professional League Cup. It is also the first final between the two teams since the final of the President’s Cup in the 2013-2014 season, which ended with Al Ain’s superiority at the time with a goal scored by Asamoah Gyan, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

“Al-Zaeem” succeeded in breaking Al-Ahly youth’s control over the championship, because “Al-Fursan” fought yesterday evening “the seventh final” in the “League Cup”, and the fourth in a row, and the team holds the record for the number of times crowning the championship “5 titles”, which means that Al-Ain managed to break the series of “Al Fursan” for 4 consecutive copies.

As for the final for Al-Ain, it is his third in the tournament, as he won the first title with the first version of the same tournament in the 2008-2009 season, and qualified for the final in 2011 for the second time, but he did not win the title.

Before the last final, the two teams met 4 times in the “League Cup”, all in the group stage, and Al-Ahly youth were weighed twice and a tie in the same, and never before yesterday’s match had “violet” outperformed “red” in the tournament, which doubles the value of the achievement for The Leader’s Brigade.