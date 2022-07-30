Being one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood, Brad Pitt keep giving what to talk about. A few days ago, she wore a skirt at the premiere of “Bullet train”, an event held in Berlin, Germany. Now, the interpreter of ‘Mr. Smith’ has just acquired a millionaire and peculiar property.

YOU CAN SEE Brad Pitt rules out retiring from the cinema and clarifies that it was all a misunderstanding

Historic mansion on a cliff

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Brad Pitt was able to obtain the old property for 40 million dollars. The historic Seaward House was built in 1918. It is located on a bluff located on the coast of Carmel by the Sea, a small town located in Monterey County, California.

The actor’s new acquisition is not as big as it seems. However, its privileged location on the coast and its handcrafted construction give it a highly valued personality.

Brad Pitt’s $40 million mansion. Photo: Alexander Vertikoff/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Brad Pitt, Shakira and other celebrities who suffer from rare medical conditions

History of Brad Pitt’s new mansion

The building was designed by architect Charles Sumner Greene. It was inspired by the “Arts and crafts” style, a British construction movement in which the houses had to be integrated into the landscape. That is, they accommodated themselves to nature.

Among its best-known former owners, the writer Daniel Lewis James stands out. The author of novels such as “Famous all over town” died inside the mansion in 1988. A year later, he became a member of the Searock group, owned by the late financier Joe Ritchie and his wife. The house was photographed by Alexander Vertikoff, who told the Daily Mail that it probably needs some renovations.

View from the cliff of Brad Pitt’s new mansion. Photo: Alexander Vertikoff/Instagram

With what materials was Brad Pitt’s cliff house made?

The main materials used in the construction of the old mansion are sandstone, a kind of sedimentary rock, and granite, a plutonic rock. Architect Charles Sumner Greene thought of local minerals for the house on the cliff.