With the purpose of optimizing e-commerce deliveries, the startup Arrow Mobility, from Caxias do Sul (RS), developed the Arrow ONE, a 100% electric van.

The vehicle has a patented system, the One Shot Loader, which allows the loading of goods with just one movement. According to the company, this speeds up deliveries and the transformation of the van for passenger transport.

“The mechanism provides for a platform that will be loaded outside the vehicle and then inserted into the van, in an automated way”, explains Julio Balbinot, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Arrow Mobility. “We put the driver and his load as protagonists of the vehicle project and not the other way around”, completes Balbinot.

The Walk-in van concept allows the driver to access cargo without having to get out of the vehicle. With a load capacity of 17 cubic meters, 50% more than a traditional van, the Arrow ONE has 250 kilometers of autonomy, regenerative braking and a total recharge time of less than three hours.

The van is being presented at Fenatran, a fair for the road freight transport and logistics sector in Latin America until Friday (11), from 12pm to 9pm, at São Paulo Expo, on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, 1.5 km.