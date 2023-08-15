Primaries of August 13 defined 5 candidates who will run for the Argentine presidency; Javier Milei and Sergio Massa lead

With the results of the primary elections in Argentina, held on Sunday (13.Aug.2023), the dispute for the Presidency of the country now has 5 candidates: Javier Milei, Sergio Massa, Patricia Bullrich, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman.

Milei, from the right-wing coalition La Libertad Advances, was the candidate with the highest percentage of votes in the Argentine primaries called Paso (Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries). He got 30.04% of the votes.

Then come Massa, with 21.4%, and Bullrich, with 16.98%, according to data updated until 4 pm on Monday (14.Aug).

In primaries, all voters aged 18 to 70 were required to vote. It is carried out with the objective of withdrawing from the general elections candidates who receive less than 1.5% of the total votes.

In addition, a party or coalition can present more than one candidate to run for the primaries – in this case, only the best placed in the previous disputes the general election. That’s why, candidates Horacio Larreta and Juan Grabois dropped out of the electoral race.

The vote this Sunday (13.Aug) had a record abstention of 30.38%. According to official data from the National Electoral Directorateupdated at 5:27 am on Monday (Aug. 14), the participation of Argentine voters was 69.62% despite voting being mandatory in the country.

The 1st round of general elections will take place on October 22nd. The election will decide the new president of the country, in addition to the vice president, deputies and senators. To win in the 1st round, presidential candidates need at least 45% of the votes or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the 2nd place.

If no one reaches that mark, a 2nd round will be necessary, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. In this case, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Read below about the candidates running for the Presidency of Argentina:

Javier Milei coalition La Libertad Avanza

Born on October 22, 1970 in Buenos Aires, milei holds a degree in economics from the University of Belgrano. He has 2 master’s degrees from the Institute of Economic and Social Development and the University of Torcuato di Tella.

He was chief economist at the private pension company Máxima AFJP and at the financial advisory company Estudio Broda.

He also worked as a senior economist at HSBC and as an economic adviser to the military and former deputy Antonio Domingo Bussi, accused of crimes against humanity committed when he was governor of Tucumán.

The 52-year-old Argentine is also a member of the B20 (Business 20), a dialogue group related to the G20 for the business sector, and the World Economic Forum. He has also served as a university professor of economics.



Playback/Facebook Javier Milei – 6.Aug.2023 Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, 52, with supporters during his campaign in the country

In politics, Milei was elected in 2021 for deputy. He presents himself as a conservative right-wing politician “unlike anything else out there” and use the motto “against the political caste”, which, according to the deputy, refers to Argentine politicians who live off the State, make policies “against the population” and that do not solve the country’s problems.

After announcing her candidacy for the Argentine Presidency, Milei arrived at receive the support of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The politician is also an admirer of former US President Donald Trump and Vox, Spain’s conservative party.

Among his main campaign proposals for Casa Rosada, Milei defends Argentine dollarization as a solution to high inflation in the country.

It also proposes a plan to enable “a sharp cut in public spending”. The project includes the privatization of state-owned companies in a similar way to the policy observed in the 1990s and undone by former Argentine president, Néstor Kirchner.

Milei also states that he plans to reduce government spending to 10% of GDP in his 1st year in office. She also defends the free carrying of weapons, the free sale of organs, the end of the Argentine Central Bank and the privatization of public works. The candidate claims that global warming is a lie.

Sergio Massa Unión por la Patria party

Sergio Tomas Massa, 51 years old, was born on April 28, 1972 in the city of San Martín, in the province of Buenos Aires. He holds a law degree from the University of Belgrano.

His political career began in 1999, when he was elected provincial deputy of Buenos Aires. Three years later, in 2002, he was nominated by the then Argentine president, Eduardo Duhalde, to head the anses (National Administration of Social Security). He stayed in the role for 5 years.

In 2007, Massa, already a supporter of kirchnerism – a left-wing political ideology related to former president Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner, the current vice president of Argentina–, was elected mayor of the city of Tigre, in the province of Buenos Aires.

However, he had to step down because he was appointed, in July 2009, Chief of Staff for President Cristina Kirchner. He remained in office for almost 1 year. After that period, Massa returned to the prefecture of Tigre, and was re-elected in 2011. He also served as a national deputy from 2013 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2022.



Playback/Facebook Sergio Massa – 8.Aug.2023 Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa, 51, during a campaign in the country

In the 2019 presidential elections, the lawyer even considered his candidacy, but gave up to support the ticket of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, current leaders of Argentina.

On August 3, 2022, Massa stepped down as deputy and became the 3rd Minister of Economy under Fernández. He came to command the body after the president decided to unify the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in an attempt to centralize actions to solve the country’s economic crisis.

In 1 year of operation, Massa announced the repurchase of public bonds valued at US$ 1 billion, the increase in the floor of the Income Tax exemption by 125% and even the price freeze to try to control and alleviate the effects of inflation on the population. It also closed agreements with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) on the renegotiation for payment debt of US$ 44 billion.

In his electoral campaign, the candidate for Casa Rosada indicated that his main premises are the “fiscal balance, trade surplus, exchange competitiveness and state instruments for development with inclusion”.

Massa also argues that the next president should try to sustain the export account with what he calls “agribusiness complex, agriculture with added value”. He also highlights the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, the government’s largest energy infrastructure project inaugurated in July. With the structure, Argentina promises to save more than US$ 4 billion a year in gas imports.

Patricia Bullrich coalition Together for Change

Known as the Argentine Iron Lady, Patricia Bullrich Luro Pueyrredon was born on June 11, 1956 in Buenos Aires. She holds a degree in humanities and social sciences with a focus on Communication from the University of Palermo and a master’s and doctorate in political science from the University of San Martín.

In 1973, when he was 17, Bullrich joined the Peronist Youth, a Peronist youth group, a left-wing political movement related to former Argentine President Juan Domingo Perón.

Although her political roots are linked to the left, the presidential candidate presents herself as a center-right politician. She is currently president of Propuesta Republicana, which is part of the Juntos por el Cambio coalition.

Bullrich was a deputy for Buenos Aires from 1993 to 1997 and 2007 to 2015. She has also served as Minister of Labor (2000-2001), Minister of Social Security (2001) and Minister of Security (2015-2019).



Playback/Facebook Patricia Bullrich – May 1, 2023 Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, 67, shakes hands with supporters

Among her main campaign proposals, the former minister promises her voters a “steady hand” against crime and corruption and strengthening Argentina’s armed forces. It also brings a strong anti-Peronist rhetoric.



Regarding his economic plan, Bullrich says he intends to reduce government spending, remove exchange controls and conduct a review of Argentina’s tax and fiscal laws to simplify the financial structure. She further supports a system where pesos and Argentine dollars are used together in the economy.

Juan Schiaretti coalition Hacemos por Nuestro País

O peronist candidate ranked 6th in the primary with 3.83% of the vote. Born on June 19, 1949, Schiaretti is a certified public accountant from the National University of Córdoba.

He is currently governor of the province of Córdoba. He has also been a deputy 3 times: from 1993 to 1997, 2001 to 2003 and 2013 to 2015. He also served as deputy governor of Córdoba and secretary of Industry of the Nation.

His electoral campaign focuses on a critical speech against the ruling coalition, promising to reverse the inflation that he says has been intensified by Kirchnerism.



Playback/Facebook Juan Schiaretti – July 7, 2023 Argentine presidential candidate Juan Schiaretti, 74, at a campaign event

Myriam Bregman Frente de Izquierda y de Trabajadores coalition

Born February 25, 1972, Bregman holds a degree in Law from the University of Buenos Aires. She was elected national deputy in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

In the primary elections on Sunday (13.Aug), the left-wing candidate had 1.86% of the votes, taking 7th place in the dispute.

Among his main campaign proposals, Bregman proposes an economic program “so that the crisis is paid by those who generated it”in reference to big Argentine businessmen, banks and landowners.

She also defends breaking with the IMF and non-payment of debt to the fund. “May this money be used to pay wages, create jobs and guarantee access to health, education and housing”says the proposal plan submitted by the candidate online.

It also supports the nationalization of banks and foreign trade to “avoiding capital flight”providing credit to local Argentine entrepreneurs.



Playback/Facebook Myriam Bregman – 3.Aug.2023 Argentine presidential candidate Myriam Bregman, 51, at a campaign event

