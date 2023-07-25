A quirky duo will be walking around Arizona State University (ASU) this summer to better understand how the human body responds to extreme heat. They are not two people, but ANDI and MaRTy.

ANDI is the first mannequin or robot capable of walking, breathing and even sweating outdoors, while MaRTy is a biometeorological robot that measures air temperature, humidity, wind direction and speed, among other indicators.

“MaRTy can tell us how built environments change the amount of heat hitting the body, but MaRTy doesn’t know what’s going on inside the body. MaRTy measures the environment, and then ANDI can tell us how the body might react,” explains Ariane Middel, a professor in ASU’s School of Arts, Media and Engineering.

Created by the company Thermetrics, ANDI can mimic the thermal functions of the human body and has 35 different surface areas individually controlled with temperature and heat flow sensors. It also contains pores that sweat.

“ANDI sweats, generates heat, shudders, walks, and breathes,” said Konrad Rykaczewski, a professor in ASU’s School of Engineering of Matter, Transport, and Energy, in a statement.

Although there are 10 ANDI mannequins around the world, the one from this university is the first that can be used outdoors thanks to its internal cooling channel. Most are used by sportswear companies to test their garments.

ANDI resides in a heat chamber known as the “Warm Room”. It is located behind a metal door more than 10 centimeters thick with a small glass window. There, researchers can simulate heat exposure scenarios because it is equipped with technologies to control wind, temperature, and solar radiation.

The researchers aim to improve understanding of how human bodies are impacted by heat stress, as well as quantify the risk that different environments pose to health.

“You can’t put humans in dangerous situations of extreme heat and see what would happen, but there are situations … where people are dying of heat and we still don’t fully understand what happened. ANDI can help us find out,” according to Jennifer Vanos, a professor at ASU’s School of Sustainability.

In addition to experiments in the “Warm Room,” ANDI and MaRTy will walk the Tempe campus and eventually take rides in the Phoenix, Arizona, area to test themselves in heat-vulnerable environments, such as sun-bathed streets and old trailers with no air conditioning.

With the information collected by both devices, scientists hope to design interventions. For example, cooling clothing or exoskeletons for backpacks with cooling machinery.