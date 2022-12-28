Mexico.- Enjoy your next vacation touring the main fields vineyards and wine houses in Mexico with the First Catalog of Routes and Wine Tourism Products of Mexico 2022.

Is about 10 wine tourism routes in six states in which you can enjoy contact with the production of grapes and wineBesides museums dedicated to the vine.

The Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) announced the First Catalog of Routes and Wine Tourism Products of Mexico 2022 with the intention of opening a new tourist attraction in Mexico.

Which shows the 10 wine tourism routes in six states, the 19 tourist products in five entities and the two museums dedicated to the vinelocated in Baja California and Guanajuato.

Get ready for this trip, since as part of the activities, you will also you can learn pairing Y participate in cheese workshops.

And as if that were not enough, along the route you will have the possibility of meet various attractions tourist, as well as Magic towns.

It should be noted that currently in Mexico there are more than 37 thousand hectares destined for wine production; in which raisins, wine grapes, table grapes, grapes for juices and concentrates, and grapes for brandy are harvested.

The 10 wine tourism routes that you can enjoy and know They’re in Aguascalientes, Baja California, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Hidalgo and Querétaro.

While the 19 tourist products They are in the states of Chihuahua, Jalisco, Puebla, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas; as well as two museums dedicated to the vinelocated in Baja California and Guanajuato.

The catalog also includes information on the 80 tour operators, as well as contact details of the wine houses to book directly, and can be found on the official pages of the Sectur.