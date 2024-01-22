The 2024 Oscar nominees will be announced LIVE and ONLINE on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce through a ceremony the candidates to win the long-awaited statuette that rewards the greatest exponents of the cinema industry. 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' and 'Poor Creatures' are some of the films expected to be the most nominated for the important event.

In this note we will give you all the information you need to know so as not to miss this important announcement, which will take the top exponents of 2023 to the awards ceremony of the 96th edition of the Oscar awardswhich will take place on March 10, 2024.

What time do they announce the 2024 Oscar nominees?

The nominees for Oscar 2024 They will be announced from 5:30 am (Pacific time) and 7:30 pm (Central time). Here we will show you a list with the respective start time of the transmission in different Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 7.30am

7.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 8.30am

8.30am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 9.30am

9.30am Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 10.30am

10.30am Spain: 2.30 pm

Where to see the announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominees?

The nomination ceremony for the Oscars 2024 will be broadcast LIVE through the pages Oscars.com and Oscars.orgas well as through the official networks of the Academy on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

Who will present the 2024 Oscar nomination ceremony?

The event in which the 2024 Oscar nominees will be announced will be presented by the actors Zazie Beets ('Deadpool 2', 'Joker', 'Black Mirror') and Jack Quaid ('The Hunger Games', 'The Boys', 'Scream 5').

Zazie Beets and Jack Quaid will be in charge of presenting the 2024 Oscar nominations ceremony. Photo: composition LR/Max Mara/Paramount+

What are the categories of the 2024 Oscars?