The Game Awards 2022 It will take place next December. Although we already have enough information about this ceremony, there is still something that is unknown, and it is about the nominees. Fortunately, through a special presentation that took place today, Geoff Keighley has revealed exactly which games are nominated for the different categories this year.

In this way, here we present all the nominees. Perhaps God of War: Ragnarok is in the selection for GOTY?

GAME OF THE YEAR

Recognize a game that offers the absolute best experience in all creative and technical fields.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

6. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

BEST GAME MANAGEMENT

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

1. Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)

two. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Immortality (Half Mermaid)

5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna

BEST NARRATIVE

For excellent storytelling and narrative development in a game.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

4. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

5. Immortality (Half Mermaid)

BEST ART DIRECTION

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in art design and animation.

1. Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)

2. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

5. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST MUSIC

For outstanding music, including sheet music, original song, and/or licensed soundtrack.

1. Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

2. Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

3. Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

4. Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

5. Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Acknowledging the best audio and sound design in the game.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

2. Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)

3. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

5. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Award to one person for voiceover performance, motion capture and / or interpretation.

1. Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

2. Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

3. Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok

4. Manon Gage, Immortality

5. Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarok

IMPACT GAMES AWARD

For a thought-provoking game with a deep meaning or prosocial message.

1. A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

2. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

3. Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

4. Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

5. Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

6. I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

BEST CONTINUOUS GAME

Awarded to a game for outstanding continuous content development that evolves the player experience.

1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)

3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

4. Fortnite (Epic Games)

5. Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside of the traditional publishing system.

1. Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Return Digital)

2. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

3. Sifu (Sloclap)

4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

5. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST MOBILE GAME

For the best game playable on a dedicated mobile device.

1. Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

2. Devil Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

3. Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

4. MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

5. Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

BETTER COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Recognize a game and studio for outstanding community support and transparency, including social media activity and game updates/patches.

1. Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

2. Destiny 2 (Bungie)

3. FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

4. Fortnite (Epic Games)

5. No Man’s Sky (Hello Games

BEST VR/AR GAME

For the best gaming experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, regardless of platform.

1. After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

2. Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

3. BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

4. Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

5. Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

BEST ACTION GAME

For the best games in the combat-focused action genre.

1. Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

3. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

4. Sifu (Sloclap)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE GAME

The best action/adventure games, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

1. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

2. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

4. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

5. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST RPG

Top games designed for player character customization and progression, both online and offline, including massive multiplayer.

1. Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)

2. Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

3. Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

4. Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

5. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

BEST FIGHTING GAME

For a game designed primarily around melee combat.

1. DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

2. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

3. The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

4. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

5. Sifu (Sloclap)

BEST FAMILY GAME

The best game suitable for family play, regardless of genre or platform.

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

3. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

4. Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

5. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY GAME

Best game focused on simulation or real-time strategy or turn-based strategy gameplay.

1. Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

2. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

3. Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

4.Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

5. Victory 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

BEST SPORTS/RACING GAME

For traditional and non-traditional sports and racing games.

1. F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

2. FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

3. NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

4. Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

5. OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

For outstanding online multiplayer design and gameplay, including massive multiplayer and cooperative experiences, regardless of game genre.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

2. MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

3. Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

4. Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Recognize a streamer/influencer/media member who has made a significant and positive impact on the industry in 2022.

1. Karl Jacobs

2.Ludwig

3. Nibellion

4. Nobru

5. QTCinderella

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

In recognition of an independent studio that produced and released its first game in 2022.

1. Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

2. NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

3. Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

4. TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

5. Vampire Survivors (poncle)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Upcoming games showing the most potential, scheduled for release after December 8, 2022.

1. FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

2. Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

3. Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

4. Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST ADAPTATION

1. Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

2. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Project, Netflix)

3. The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

5. Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

1. As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

2. God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

3. Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Return Digital)

4. The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

5. The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

1. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

2. DOTA 2 (Valve)

3. League of Legends (Riot Games)

4.Rocket League (Psyonix)

5. VALORANT (Riot Games)

Via: The Game Awards

DEVELOPING NOTE.