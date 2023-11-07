Throughout this year we have seen howmo la Artificial intelligence has taken on an increasingly larger role in society, and companies have taken note of this. A clear example of how companies have used this technology in a way that was previously thought impossible is with Aitana López, a model with more than 108 thousand followers on Instagram, who simply does not exist.

On July 17, The Clueless company launched the official account of Aitana López, an Artificial Intelligence, on Instagram, and since then its popularity has increased considerably thanks to the use of Reels, demonstrate interest in hobbies such as video games and more.

Rubén Cruz, one of the creators of Aitana López, has pointed out that this fake model was created to avoid some of the expenses that real models involve. This is what he commented:

“One of the things that increases costs is bringing the model to Paris, flights, hotels, etc. It involved a lot of expenses and the economic aspect complicated it.”

Aitana López is just one more example of how companies have begun to displace humans to offer large companies a way to market their products without spending money beyond the license or software. For its part, The public has reacted in a positive way, although somewhat slow, so we will surely hear more about Aitana López in the future.

Editor’s Note:

This is an example of how companies plan to eradicate people to promote their products quickly and easily. Nothing prevents future collaborations between fashion brands from no longer being with athletes or artists, but rather an algorithm.

Via: Fifth Estate