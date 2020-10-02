A peculiar incident occurred in the Nauchandi police station of Meerut. Here a BJP leader called a woman Riya Chakraborty, which caused the woman to create a ruckus in the police station itself. It is being told that the woman ran the BJP leader into the police station itself. There was a push between the two. Later on reaching the police station, SP City entered into an agreement between the two.
The BJP leader then commented on the woman, calling her Riya Chakraborty. The woman was enraged and ran over the Bijpi leader. Witnesses say that the woman was continuously accusing the BJP leader’s brother of molesting her. It is being told that there was a push between the two. On getting the information of the matter, the SP reached the city police station and reached an agreement on both sides. The police is refraining from disclosing anything about it.
