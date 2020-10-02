A peculiar incident occurred in the Nauchandi police station of Meerut. Here a BJP leader called a woman Riya Chakraborty, which caused the woman to create a ruckus in the police station itself. It is being told that the woman ran the BJP leader into the police station itself. There was a push between the two. Later on reaching the police station, SP City entered into an agreement between the two.

A woman resident of Shastrinagar reached Nauchandi police station on Thursday evening. The woman leveled allegations of molestation against the brother of a BJP leader. BJP leaders reached the police station upon receiving information. The family of the woman also came there. It is being told that the police was holding talks between the two parties with the intention of resolving the case. During this time, both sides started to have noises.

The BJP leader then commented on the woman, calling her Riya Chakraborty. The woman was enraged and ran over the Bijpi leader. Witnesses say that the woman was continuously accusing the BJP leader’s brother of molesting her. It is being told that there was a push between the two. On getting the information of the matter, the SP reached the city police station and reached an agreement on both sides. The police is refraining from disclosing anything about it.