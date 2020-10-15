Highlights: In Meerut, father refuses to play PUBG game, son attacks with knife

Angry accused lost his temper and also cut his neck, battling to death in hospital

Father’s condition out of danger, householders saying son is mentally ill

Nikhil Sharma, Meerut

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Angry at stopping playing pubi game, a young man lost his temper and attacked his father with a knife. After this, he also hit his neck. Both the injured have been admitted to the medical college, where the condition of the youth remains critical. The family members are calling the accused youth as a mental patient.

According to the information, Irfan’s family lives in Kashiram Colony on Hapur Road. It is said that Irfan and his 28-year-old son Aamir were present at the house on Thursday afternoon. Irfan scolded Aamir for playing a pubg game on his mobile phone. Losing his temper in anger, Aamir attacked his father by picking up a knife nearby. The young man stabbed the father’s neck and injured him. Even after this, the young man’s anger did not calm down and he also stabbed his neck.

Seeing the blood in the room, the senses of the people flew

Hearing shouts from Irfan’s house, the people living nearby ran to the spot. When people saw the view of the room, their senses flew away. The blood-soaked father-son were suffering on the ground in the room. The residents then informed the police about the case. Arrived on the spot, the police hurriedly reached the medical college with both the injured.



‘Young man is mentally ill’

CO Kithor Devesh Singh said that during the interrogation of the family, information has been received that Aamir is a mental patient. Irfan, who was injured in the attack, sustained minor injuries while Aamir’s condition remained critical. At present, no tahrir has been given by the family in this matter. police is investigating the incident.