The lockdown implemented throughout the country during the global pandemic Corona has had an impact on the economy as well as the players involved in building their future. The latest case is from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. A national player of archery has been forced to work today due to the deteriorating financial system of the family due to the lockdown here. In the hands of the player, the bow and arrow have now been replaced by Tasels and Shovels. Forced by circumstances, this player is now looking forward to help from the central and UP government.

Devendra Gagat, a resident of Rohata Road in Meerut, works as a watchman with a builder. Devendra’s daughter Manisha has been practicing archery at Kailash Prakash Sports Stadium since 2015. Despite the financial situation not being very good, Devendra never let his tightness come in the way of the daughter’s dreams. The result is that Manisha has won many medals in archery competitions so far. Manisha has won a bronze medal in the All India Inter University competition held in Bhubaneswar in the year 2020. With this, she has won 9 medals in different sections in the State National Championship held in Sonbhadra in 2019. Manisha has several medals in her house including one gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

University of Punjab gave dreams to flight

Presently, Manisha is graduating from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar in Punjab. According to Manisha, due to the financial condition of the house is not right, the authorities of the university have provided them with a bow and arrow on their behalf. With this, she has been practicing continuously. Soon his graduation will be completed, after which he will have to submit this to Dhanush-Baan University.

Practice first, then wages

The lockdown had a major impact on Manisha’s family. As a result, Manisha’s father Devendra too gave up his archery dream to fulfill the financial conditions of the house. Manisha did not lose courage and started earning wages. Manisha cycling 8 km from her house to the stadium. After practicing there, they return home and leave on wages. The dreams in which Manisha dreamed of holding her bow and arrow in her hands are now buried under a pile of brick, cement and mud. Manisha has requested for help from the central and state government. Along with this, a demand has been raised by the Sports Ministry to make a plan for other players like yourself.

Help sought from Kiran Rijiju

After the story of Manisha’s struggle unfolded, now the dignitaries of the district have also started raising their hands to help this national player. On Saturday, the owner of a book store gave financial assistance of 11 thousand to Manisha and assured her of all possible help in future also. People have demanded Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju for financial assistance to Manisha.