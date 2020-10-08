Highlights: DM office reached Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh

The woman says she has no money for treatment

Has requested help from women for treatment

Rashid Zaheer, Meerut

A humiliating incident has come to light in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. A woman suffering from cancer arrived at the DM office on a hand cart on Thursday. Usha, a woman suffering from cancer, says she does not have money for treatment. She wants to get her treatment but no hospital is ready for treatment. The woman has requested help for treatment.

In the DM office, with tears of helplessness, the woman folded her hands and said to the weeping media personnel that she should convey the matter to the DM. So that he gets treatment. Mahila said that she wants to live but due to lack of money she did not get treatment.

Did not show mercy to the woman

The ailing woman said that she first arrived at Sir Gangaram Hospital from Eunless. Where he talked to him for money but he refused to have money, then referred him to Meerut. On reaching medical, the woman was sent to the district hospital. Nobody admitted the woman there either.

Doctors refused to recruit

According to the report, the sick woman of Meerut, tired on a hand, reached the district hospital again on Thursday in the hope of treatment. But the doctors and staff of the district hospital returned it without treatment. According to the victim, when she asked the doctors the reason for not being admitted to the hospital, they did not respond.

DM office reached in hope of relief

The woman said that the hospital staff demanded money in the name of getting her admitted. The victim alleges that she wandered all day for treatment on the cart. But the staff and doctors of the district hospital did not lose heart. Even after wandering for hours, the woman reached the DM office on handcart.