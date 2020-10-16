Highlights: A unique thirteenth banquet was organized in a village in Meerut

The farmer gave a feast to the villagers after the death of his pet bitch

After the death the animal was cremated, bone immersion also

13 Brahmins were given a Dakshina after Brahmabhoja

Nikhil Sharma, Meerut

A peasant has organized a unique thirteenth feast at Barhlam village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Actually, it was not the thirteenth death of any human being, but after the death of his poultry bitch ‘Pushpa’, the farmer on Friday feasted the entire village. The thirteenth card was also distributed to the villagers. Farmer Yogesh Tyagi was so fond of his bitch that he cremated her in a dhol-baje as per Hindu custom at the crematorium. Immersion was also done in Brijghat by choosing the ashes of ‘Pushpa’. This banquet remains a topic of discussion in the entire region.

The whole matter is of Badham village. Yogesh Tyagi living here is a farmer by profession. Yogesh’s pet bitch ‘Pushpa’ died on October 12. ‘Pushpa’, living in this house for 6 years, became like a member of the family. Therefore, Yogesh performed the last rites after Pushpa’s death like any other family member. Yogesh and other villagers of the area took out a ‘yatra’ of ‘Pushpa’ with drums.

Thirteenth card

13 Brahmins to Brahmabhoja and also to the south

Yogesh’s family also took a unique way to thank the villagers who were involved in this misery. Yogesh printed the cards for the thirteenth of ‘Pushpa’ and distributed it to the entire village. On Friday, on the thirteenth of ‘Pushpa’, a peace sacrifice was organized in Yogesh’s house in the morning. In this, other members of the village including family members also offered prayers for the peace of ‘Pushpa’ soul. After the Shanti Yagna, according to Hindu custom, 13 Brahmins were given a Brahma Bhoj by giving them Dakshina etc.

Thirteenth banquet

Puri-kheer and raita at the banquet

Hundreds of villagers participated in this unique thirteenth feast. Yogesh and his family had arranged potatoes, puris, kheer and raita for the feast. In this case, Yogesh Tyagi says that whether there is a human being or an animal, there is no scale to show love towards anyone. He has performed all other important rituals by performing rituals as per the Hindu customs of his ‘Pushpa’.