In the name of conducting audits in schools, the master of primary was collecting Rs 200-200 from the principals of all primary schools in Meerut. A video of it went viral which reached the DM through social media. DM showed strictness in the case and asked the BSA to take strict action. The BSA suspended the assistant teacher accused of recovery and set up an investigation.Every year in primary schools, there is a game of recovery in the name of audit. Lakhs of rupees are charged in this. The audit is about the income expenditure of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and other government schemes. There are around 1500 primary schools in 11 blocks of the district. In all these schools, recovery was being done in the name of audit. Surprisingly, the recovery was also done by sitting in the government office of primary education. After receiving the master’s money, he was also deducting his receipt and giving it to the principals.

After the DM came to the notice of recovery, BSA Satendra Dhaka expressed ignorance of the whole case. Taking immediate action, he suspended accused teacher Vinod Kumar Sharma. The case will be investigated by Block Education Officer Daurala and Rajpura.

DM Meerut about viral video. Balaji said that such a case has come to the notice. BSA Meerut has been asked to investigate and take action on this. After the truth of the video, whoever is found guilty in it, will take the strongest action against him.