Highlights: The accused in two such cases in Meerut took off on killing their spouse for greed and desires.

Karimnagar incident after Harpik incident in TP Nagar, Meerut, husband tries to kill his wife

Husband ran a current in his wife’s body due to not getting a car in dowry, neighbors saved the life of a woman

Meerut

In Meerut, two such cases were discussed in the past, in which the accused were willing to take their own life for greed and their wishes. The incident in Karimnagar has come to light after the Harpik incident in TP Nagar, Meerut. Here the husband ran a current in his wife’s body due to not getting a car in dowry. Hearing the screams, the neighbors saved their lives, but the husband, who became a hawk due to the dowry, is still out of control.

Huma, who hails from Karimnagar in Nauchandi area, was married to a young man named Rameez from Kidwai Nagar during lockdown. Huma’s brother said that everything was going well after the wedding, but Huma’s husband Rameez lashed out at her for not giving a car as a dowry. It is alleged that during this visit Rameez tried to kill Huma with electric current.



Read: Woman’s lover hatched conspiracy of ‘harpik scandal’ by toilet cleaner, arrested

Elderly saved woman’s life

Hearing Huma’s screams, an elderly resident of the neighborhood reached the spot and rescued him and informed the entire incident to Huma’s family. Huma is hospitalized in critical condition and is lodged against the accused husband at Police Station Lisadi Gate.

Harpik scandal in TP Nagar of Meerut

Earlier, the case of Maliana of TP Nagar came to light. Here a scuffle of a wife became an illicit relationship with a doctor. The woman tried to kill her by putting a toilet cleaner on her husband’s private parts at the behest of the baby doctor. The accused woman and the hawkish doctor were arrested.

During interrogation, the woman said that she used to put her whole family to sleep by giving her pills. After this, she used to call her lover at home. The woman’s husband lodged a report against his wife and a hawkish doctor regarding the incident.

Read: Husband’s private part burnt by putting toilet cleaner, celebrating the colors by giving drugs to the family



Harpic used to put on her husband’s private part

The police also arrested the hawkish doctor. Jholachhap said that she had been in a relationship with the woman since entry into Shadab’s house, after which she gained the trust of the entire family. In the evening, the hawkish doctor would often take food and drink with him, in which he used to mix intoxicating pills.