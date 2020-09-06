The dreaded criminal of Uttar Pradesh and the kingpin of the Mirchi gang, Ashu Jat, was arrested by the Hapur police from Jogeshwari area of ​​Mumbai with the help of Mumbai Crime Branch. Ashu had a reward of 2.5 lakhs. He was wanted in the murder of BJP leader Rakesh Sharma and Gaurav Chandel, a Noida executive. Police said Ashu was residing in Mumbai in disguise. He had grown his beard and was selling fruits in Jogeshwari area.Ashau’s wife and other members of her gang, arrested in 51 cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping, were recently arrested by Hapur police. According to the information, Ashu has feared that the UP STF will kill him in an encounter. Police said Ashu lived in a rented room in Vile Parle area of ​​Mumbai. He made a phone call to one of his colleagues in UP. Police said that his small mistake cleared the way for his arrest.

Mumbai DCP (Crime) Akbar Pathan said that UP Police had shared information about Ashu hiding there with the Mumbai Crime Branch last week. After this, Inspector Sunil Mane of Crime Branch (Unit-XI) and Sub Inspector Sharad Jene stayed with his staff as vegetable vendor for three days. Mane said that Ashu switched off his phone and was selling fruits in the Irala market. The UP police had sent her picture but she was quite old. At the moment, he had changed a lot.

Mane told that the team of Mumbai Crime Branch reached him in the getup of BMC officers and caught them taking all precautions. Let us tell that Ashu and his brother Bholu run a gang of 25 members, known as Mirchi Gang. It is said that the gang criminals used to loot people with chillies in their eyes. There are many cases of murder, kidnapping and robbery against this gang in Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur.