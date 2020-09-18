Farmers owning the land acquired in the construction of the expressway being constructed from Meerut to Delhi in Uttar Pradesh have declared war with the administration. On Friday, farmers of 5 villages of Paratapur region stopped indefinite strike and staged an indefinite dharna at Acharonda underpass. On getting the information of the matter, the company building the expressway and the officials of NHI reached between the running farmers but, after hours of negotiations, no solution was found for the problem. Now the farmers have announced to encamp at the picket site from Saturday itself.In fact, in the construction of Delhi Express Way, about 3 thousand 6 hundred farmers of Meerut and Ghaziabad districts have been acquired. Land of about 150 farmers has been acquired in Paratapur, Achharonda, Kashi, Bhudabral and Solana in Meerut district. At the time of land acquisition, certain conditions were fixed between the farmers and NHI officers. In which the uniform compensation of land to all the farmers from Dasna to Paratapur Interchange, construction of express way as well as service road and the opening of fields in the fields was decided. So that agricultural farmers should never suffer in future. The farmers allege that the NHI officer retracted from these three promises. With this, farmers of 24 villages from Meerut to Ghaziabad have been agitating for the past several days.

For two days Had a half-way journey

In protest against these three demands, farmers of 24 villages of Meerut and Ghaziabad had stopped the work of expressway. After this, from 14 to 16 September, while taking out the Ardhangn Pad Yatra, he staged a sit-in in Ghaziabad on 16 September. On which ADM City of Ghaziabad Shailendra Singh promised to stop the construction work of the expressway for the next 7 days, claiming a solution in 4 days to the problems of the farmers.

..And split up Anger from farmers

On Friday, there was anger among the farmers as soon as they got the information about the construction work on the expressway near Achhonda village in Paratapur police station area of ​​Meerut. Dozens of farmers from 5 villages including SP leader Pawan Gurjar, farmer leader Sushil Kumar alias Billu Chaudhary, Sudhir Chaudhary, Gajpal and Mahakar Singh chased away the labor working on the expressway. After this, Achhrounda sat in a sit-in by putting up a tent near the underpass. The farmers announced an indefinite strike till their three demands were not met.

Officers said – will solve the problem soon

After getting the information of the case, in the late evening, NHI’s Opportunities reached the spot along with HK Rai, an officer of GR Infra Project Limited, who is constructing the Arvind Kumar Expressway. Both officers tried to convince the farmers for hours. However, the farmers were adamant about this. Farmer leaders have opened a front, accusing the officers of NHI from the administration to ignoring the farmers. At the same time, since Saturday, the furnaces have been declared for cooking and camping there. On the other hand, NHI officer Arvind Kumar, after talking to NHI and administrative officers, said that the problem will be resolved soon.