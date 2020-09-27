TP Nagar Police of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh has exposed the fraud of fake branded sports products being made in the district. Acting on the complaint of the officials of the brand protector company of the famous sports companies, the police have arrested one of the accused. Fake sports products worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from his possession.Actually, the brand protector company of Noida serves various companies. Under this, the officers of this company bear the responsibility of taking action against those who make and sell counterfeit goods of branded companies. Under this, on Sunday, Direndra Singh, director of the brand protector company, had informed the TP Nagar Police about supplying fake sports products from Meerut to several states. The police station arrested a youth with a large quantity of fake sports products while laying siege to TP Nagar area.

Fake goods were being supplied from Transport City

TP Nagar police station in-charge Dinesh Chandra informed that Amit, a resident of Kankarkheda Mehndi Mohalla, has been arrested from the spot. A large quantity of duplicate T-shirts, shorts, tennis balls, elbows, thaipads and kit bags of renowned companies like Nivea, Yonex and SS have been recovered from Amit. The value of the recovered goods is in lakhs of rupees. During the interrogation, Amit said that he used to prepare this fake goods and supply it in many districts and states. On Sunday too, he came to Transport Nagar to contact a transport company to send this goods out.

Meerut is being maligned as a market for fake sports products

Company director Dhirendra Singh has filed a report against the accused. At the same time, now the police are questioning Amit to get to the root of fake sports product. Let us tell you that even before the officers of the brand protector company have been cooperating with the police in the conspiracy of fake products of branded sports company in Meerut district many times. On one side, Meerut is known as Sports Products City. On the other hand, due to imitations, Meerut district’s name has been maligned as a market for fake sports products for quite some time.