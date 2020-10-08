Cases of khaki corruption often come up. But some policemen posted in the Meerut GRP police station in Uttar Pradesh have set an example of honesty. These policemen returned the purse found at the station in unclaimed condition to its original owners, while there were lakhs of jewelery in the purse.Actually, Aamir Khan from Shilpas area of ​​Thane in Mumbai is a textile businessman. Aamir’s mother-in-law is in Zahidpur village, located in the Kharkhoda police station area of ​​Meerut. Aamir came to his in-laws’ house with his wife Husna 4 days ago. Aamir was to return to Mumbai by the Golden Temple Express on Thursday morning. As a result, he reached the city station of Meerut with his family to catch the train. Aamir’s wife Husna was changing her baby clothes at the station when suddenly the train hit the platform. The couple hurriedly packed their luggage and boarded the train. But as soon as she sat in the train, Husna saw her purse disappear, and her senses flew away.

Left children in the hands of passengers

According to Aamir, after this, he left his children in trust of other passengers sitting in the train and started looking for purses on the platform. In the meantime, some policemen were found carrying a purse of Husna and sounding in search of its owner. Seeing the purse, Aamir and Husna were not happy. He informed the policemen about the goods kept in the purse. After this, GRP policemen handed over the purse to the couple.

Policemen made video

Inspector Chatur Singh of GRP police said that at around 5:30 am, Sub Inspector Krishnapal Singh, along with head constables Satish Kumar and Matlub Khan, were checking at the station. Meanwhile, a ladies purse in unclaimed condition was found on the bench, which contained gold jewelery and other valuables. The policemen made a full video of it before opening the purse. The police handed over the bag to the couple after giving the correct details of the luggage in the purse.