Highlights: A woman was found lying unconscious on the road in Meerut, UP

Charge bus driver conductor gangraped and thrown

Police say the case appears suspicious

Action will be taken only after the report of medical examination

Nikhil Sharma, Meerut

A sensational case has come to light in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. After gang-raping the woman here, the driver and conductor escaped by throwing her onto the road. The shameful aspect of the incident is that even after 12 hours, the police of three police stations were involved in the border dispute. This incident happened last Friday night.

In fact, on Saturday, Brahmapuri police found a woman unconscious on the road near Sanjay Forest. The woman was admitted to the district hospital. Upon regaining consciousness, the woman described herself as a resident of Sardhana region. The woman said that she left the bus on Friday to go to her maternal home in Kanpur. It is alleged that the driver and conductor of the bus drank the intoxicating cold drink and gang-raped her at the Bhainsali bus stand. After this, he escaped by throwing him on the road in a state of unconsciousness.



Suspected incident, action will be taken only after medical: police

In this case, CO Brahmapuri Amit Rai said that during investigation, it was found that the woman lives with her second husband in Sardhana region. She left for her maternal home in Kanpur at around 3:30 pm on Friday afternoon. Her husband made 30 calls to the woman’s mobile from 7 pm to 9:30 pm, but the woman kept disconnecting each time. CO Brahmapuri has described the case as suspicious and said that further action should be taken only after the medical report of the woman is received.