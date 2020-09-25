Don Badan Singh Baddo has come into the limelight again. After all, it is something like this. Complaint of SP City of Meerut was filed with the Principal Secretary on fake letter pad of MLA Somendra Tomar from South Zone of Meerut. In this regard, when the Principal Secretary Home conducted an investigation, the letter itself was found to be fake. There has been a stir from Lucknow to Meerut after the incident came to light. The MLA has spoken of stern action against the letterwriter, on the other hand, the police-administration has set an inquiry on it. The mind behind this whole episode is the infamous Don Badan Singh Baddo.No one knows where Baddo currently escaped from police custody on March 28, 2019. In the police investigation, SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh, who helped him in Baddo’s absconding, clamped down on him and many of them are behind bars today. This action of SP City against its people got the mafia don scared and he planned this to remove SP City from Meerut. Don Badan Singh Baddo remains a challenge for the police of many states today. His arrest remains a headache for STF. Baddo has deep connections with many big businessmen and white-collar people in the city.In the fake letter bomb of BJP MLA, SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh has been related to the mafia of the district. The hotel that Don Baddo escaped from, SP City, clamped down on the hotel operator due to which he is in jail today. Before going to jail, the hotel operator accused a big business leader of the city of giving two lakh rupees to SP City to calm the case. It also made media headlines prominently.

Challenge to bring reality to police-administration

BJP MLA posing fake letter bomb reality remains a challenge for police-administration. However SSP Ajay Sahni has said that action will be taken against whoever is accused in this case. At the same time, BJP MLA Sommendra Tomar has also spoken about action against his fake signer.