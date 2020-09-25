The Municipal Corporation campus in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was transformed into an arena on Friday. The BJYM activists took the assistant city commissioner hostage, causing a lot of uproar. Municipal employees ran and beat the BJYM activists. In this case, a complaint has been filed against each other in Dehli Gate police station.Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYMO) leader Vinod Zahidpur said that on September 17, some employees of the Municipal Corporation were buried alive in the dumping ground of Lohia Nagar, stating that a sick cow brought from Gaushala in Partapur was dead. On getting information about the case, the BJYM activists who reached the spot had saved the cow. Simultaneously, Municipal Corporation driver Suraj and three other employees of the special sect were handed over to the police. In this case, Vinod Zahidpur had filed a complaint against the three other employees, including Assistant Municipal Commissioner Brijlal and Municipal Corporation driver Suraj, at Kharkhoda police station.

The BJYM activists allege that in this case, the municipal authorities have ended their contract only by ending the contract of the driver Suraj. At the same time, the police also left all three employees including Suraj from the police station. In the same case, the BJYM workers went to the Municipal Corporation on Friday to get information about the action taken by the municipal officials against the accused employees.

Circle of Assistant Municipal Commissioner passing through the road

In the afternoon, dozens of BJYM activists including BJP leader Vinod Zahidpur, Nonu Pandit and Gagan Som were going to the Municipal Corporation office. Meanwhile, the BJYM activists surrounded the car on seeing the assistant city commissioner Brijlal going by the government car on the way. The BJYM activists surrounded the Assistant Municipal Commissioner and rushed him back to the Municipal Corporation. Where he started a commotion by taking the officer hostage. On getting information about the case, a mob of municipal enforcement team officials and employee leaders also gathered on the spot. Accusations between the two sides began and fierce altercation ensued.

Both sides accused of assault

BJYM leader Vinod Zahidpur alleges that Municipal Corporation Employees Union President Anees Ahmed and other employees attacked the BJYM workers. Employees of the Municipal Corporation ran and beat the workers in the Municipal Corporation premises. BJYM leader Nonu Pandit was seriously injured in the incident. On the other hand, Municipal Corporation Employees Union President Anees Ahmed has accused the BJYM workers of indecency and assault with the Assistant Municipal Commissioner and himself. After the incident, dozens of people from both sides created a ruckus at the police station.

CCTV footage being extracted

SP City Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that in this case both sides have filed a complaint against each other. Police are currently extracting footage of CCTV cameras installed near the scene of the incident. Further action will be decided after this. Meanwhile, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Brijlal has also accused the BJYM workers of assault and indecency with themselves.