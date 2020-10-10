Highlights: In Meerut, together with the lover, the wife had put on the final part of her husband’s private part

Hurt by wife’s infidelity, the young man hanged, bad condition of the three daughters

Accused woman jailed with her doctor lover, did not take care of children

Rashid Zaheer, Meerut

In a well-known case that surfaced in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a few days ago, the wife along with her lover had put a phenyl on the husband’s private part. The accused wife’s lover is a doctor with whom she was caught celebrating the rituals. This act of wife had injured her husband’s private part. Unknowingly, he treated it as a skin disease and continued to get treatment from doctors. The husband, hurt by the infidelity of his wife, took suicide on Saturday. The body of the mentally disturbed man was found hanging in the factory where he used to work. After the death of the father, the three innocent daughters are in a weeping state.

The young man had filed a case against his wife. In this case the wife is jailed along with her lover. The three daughters were also questioned by the police. The children said that they had a familiar doctor, uncle, come to their house. They used to bring something to eat with them, which all the people of the house would become insensible after eating. Police had said that after all the people of the house fainted, the accused wife used to celebrate with her lovers. One day her pole was exposed, she was angry and put a final part on her husband’s private part. Police of Police Station TP area sent the body of the youth for postmortem.

Wife is in jail with lover

Earlier, the youth living in Guru Nanak Nagar had complained to the police that for a long time his wife used to feed the family with intoxicants and celebrate with her lovers. The young man lodged a report against his wife at the police station. The police then arrested the woman along with her boyfriend. Eventually, the young man could not bear the wife’s infidelity and he ended his life by hanging.