Rashid Zaheer, Meerut

Killing, licking, beating … Rate fix of everything. A poster that went viral on social media made the Meerut police sleepless. The police usually paste their posters to find the absconding criminals. But when the poster of a contract killer went viral via social media in Meerut, people were surprised. When NBT Online contacted the police to know the truth of the viral poster, the reality turned out to be something else.

Jonty crooks decided this rate

The poster has described himself as a Jonty crook. In it, from murder to beating and threatening, the rate of everyone is written. Thousands of rupees are set to threaten. At the same time, the rate of five thousand for mowing, 10 thousand for wounding and killing 55 thousand has been fixed. It is also written in the poster that if someone is occupying the house or occupying the land and has to remove the possession, then Jonty should contact the crook.

Police bid – poster outside Meerut

The viral poster on social media was being described as fact gang. This gang of Meerut is known for all kinds of illegal business. However, when the police were asked about this, some different facts came to know. The viral poster also has a photo of a young man. The junkie crook is written below it. At the same time, SSP of Meerut Ajay Sahni made it clear that this poster is from outside Meerut. A mobile number has been given in this poster. According to police, this number is from some place in Rajasthan. In Meerut’s group, the police have said to take action against those who made this poster viral.

Mobile number given in poster closed

Based on the mobile number written on the poster, the police has started investigating the case. According to the police, however, whatever has come out in the investigation so far, it is clear that this poster is not from Meerut. Nor does it have any relation with Meerut. The poster has been going viral on social media for quite some time. It has been going viral in Meerut for many days. The mobile number given in the poster is closed.