Meera Rajput is a young mom and she shares her pregnancy experiences with people on many occasions. Meera has spoken openly about her pregnancy craving and pregnancy problems and now Meera has also revealed her post delivery diet.Let’s know how Meera took care of herself after delivery.Women are advised to rest for 40 days after normal delivery. However, Caesarean delivery requires rest until the stitches are filled. Meera Rajput also rested for 40 days after delivery and also took care of her diet.Meera told about the diet that took up to the first 40 days after delivery. Meera told that the new mother must take ghee and milk daily. It gives strength to the body and feeds the child. Ghee and milk both nourish the body and make the skin shiny from inside.

Benefits of eating ghee after delivery

After delivery, the joints of the mother’s body should not be weakened nor should they have reduced lubricity. During delivery, a woman’s body releases a hormone called Relaxin which relaxes the muscles of the woman’s body and helps in delivery.

This hormone also relaxes the muscles of the joints, causing weakness in the body. However, after a few weeks, the effect of the relaxin hormone starts to decrease and the body becomes normal, so eating ghee strengthens the joints.



What happens after drinking milk after delivery

After delivery, the mother has to breastfeed the baby, for which it is very important to remain hydrated. The main element of breast milk is water and in addition to milk, you can increase it with water and fruit juice.

Apart from this, after delivery and pregnancy, the body can lack many nutrients, one of which is also calcium. You can supply calcium after delivery by consuming milk. In addition to milk, include things made of milk in your diet.

40 days rest

Doctors also say that women should rest for 40 days after delivery. During these 40 days the body recovers completely and the body regains strength, but in these days you have to take great care of your diet. For quick recovery, you can also do yoga on the advice of a doctor a few weeks after delivery, but after a caesarean delivery you will have to wait a bit to start yoga and exercise.