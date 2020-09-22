Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s beautiful wife Meera Rajput has her own fan following. Meera keeps sharing many tips related to her skin and hair care routine with fans. She is looking after her screen quite well these days. Even after two children, there was no difference on his screen. So she continues to post a lot of selfies without any makeup on Instagram.

Behind her immaculate and tight skin, Meera considers the contribution of domestic tips. Recently Meera has posted a no makeup selfie on Instagram, with which she also told the fans that behind her glowing skin is the fruit scrub and the Quoan Quinn. Yes, Meera massages her face with the Quoin Quin, which makes her face look tight and bright. She reveals that she has learned a lot from the video to massage it and that she uses her own screen to make the skin tight. Believe me, Meera’s face care routine has been a game changer for her. If you want to know what is the Quoin Coin and how to use it, then definitely read further …



What is Quoin Coin

There are many beauty tools available in the market these days, Gua Sha Stone, Jade Face Roller and Collagen Roller are quite popular among women. At the same time, in this list, a name of Quoin Coin has also been added. It is a massaging tool, which is made from bronze of high quality bronze. Massaging the face removes toxins from the skin, reducing inflammation.



If this oil is massaged on the face, it helps to make it reach the depth of the skin. By using it, the muscles of the jaw and neck relaxes and relaxes.

Bronze in ayurveda



Do you know that bronze is mentioned in Ayurveda. Yes, information has been given about Charak Santiha, Sushruta Samhita and Ashtang Hriday in its use as utensils, sculptures, bells and medicines. Bronze is a metal that helps in burning body fat. This skin disease is considered beneficial for the treatment of leprosy and many skin related diseases.