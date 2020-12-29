Meera Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a romantic photo on social media. Meera poses in the camera hugging Shahid. Both of them are wearing black outfits. Meera Rajput has written ‘I love you’ in the photo caption.

Please tell that seeing this photo of sister-in-law Meera and brother Shahid, Dewar Ishan Khattar has commented. He has written ‘O’ in love. Significantly, Ishaan Khattar was recently seen in Ananya Pandey in the film ‘Khali Yellow’. The film was released on the OTT platform. The film did not get much response.

Ishaan has to follow this rule of sister-in-law to enter Shahid’s house

Ishaan Khattar once told in Neha Dhupia’s show ‘No Filter Neha’ that in order to enter Shahid and Meera’s house, Ishaan has to follow some rules of her sister-in-law. The actor had said that Meera Rajput does not like to have shoes in the middle of the room. A corner is made for shoes and that corner also fixes Meera by her sister-in-law.

Ishaan had said, ‘I have learned to follow these rules to meet my nephew and niece. First of all take off your shoes where they should be and enter the house in peace. ‘