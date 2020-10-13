Meera Rajput is very active on social media and often posts photos of breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now he has made Sindhi Breakfast, the favorite childhood of his mother’s version. Whose picture he shared with his Instagram handle.

Meera Rajput wrote the caption with the picture- “I am as much Sindhi as my cell bread. This is the version of Sindhi breakfast of my mother’s favorite childhood. My homemade food is nothing without tomatoes. we can do anything. My stomach is definitely full. “On this post of Meera Rajput, her fans are giving their reactions.

One user wrote – ‘Looks great looking.’ Another user wrote – ‘I too am Sindhi and this is my favorite dish’. A fan wrote- ‘I am also Sindhi. I will also eat.’ This picture has so far received more than 75 thousand likes.

Talking about the workfront, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for ‘Jersey’ these days. Apart from ‘Jersey’, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming film. In this film, Shahid Kapoor will be seen romancing with actress Disha Patni.