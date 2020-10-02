Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are often seen spending quality time with each other. Both often share couple photos with each other on social media and give couple pills to fans. Meanwhile, Meera Rajput has told through an Insta story that she is missing Shahid Kapoor. Not only this, he has spoken about his heart by sharing a romantic insta story.

According to media reports, Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ in Dehradun. Due to which he is away from his family. Meera Rajput shared the Insta story with romantic caption and tagged Shahid Kapoor and wrote – I miss you. The meaning of this Insta story written in English is – ‘Without you I do not do the thing that I love the most’. At the same time, fans of Meera and Shahid are waiting for the response of the ‘Jersey’ actor.

Meera Rajput’s Insta Story-

Meera calls Shahid

Meera Rajput is often chatting with fans on Instagram. Once, while answering Fan’s question, Meera said that she calls Shahid Kapoor as ‘listen’.

Let us tell you that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently celebrated the second birthday of son Jain Kapoor. Meera’s pictures were also posted on her social media account. Talking about the workfront, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the film Jersey. The film also stars Shahid’s Alala Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. It is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film.