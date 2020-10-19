Meera Rajput’s workout routine Meera Rajput worked hard in the gym to lose weight. She used to go to gym everyday with her husband Shahid Kapoor. Meera also took a 100-day walking challenge to get fit. Also read: Unlike Kareena and Meera Rajput, Indian women do not want another child, but why

How did you reduce fat For weight loss, Meera not only did gym but also used to do light exercises outside the gym such as walking. Apart from this, she kept herself positive and encouraged herself to lose weight. Meera believes that after getting a child, you have to accept the changes in your body and only then start losing weight or working on something else.

Meera Rajput's weight loss diet To lose weight after delivery, Meera used to eat a lot of salad and had given many healthy items in her diet such as ragi and almonds. Meera used to eat only light things in snacks so that the stomach is full and more calories are not to be taken. Apart from this, Meera used to eat pulses and fenugreek for weight loss.

With dairy products Meera says that she also gave dairy products a place in her diet for weight loss after delivery, which gave her a lot of protein and calcium. Apart from this, they have also consumed celery and sesame seeds, which gives the breastfeeding mother protection from infection and keeps the body healthy.

