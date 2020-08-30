Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are cute couples. Despite being outside the film industry, Meera has been completely dyed Shahid. They have been married for 5 years. There are 2 lovely children, yet both of them give couple goals like a newly married one. Everyone is having a great time at home during Corona. Meanwhile Meera answers some fun questions at Ask me Anything.

Meera calls this by saying

Shahid Kapoor also has a nickname Shasha but Meera Rajput does not call him by name. Meera has also posted questions and answers on her Insta story. Someone has asked what do you call Shahid? To this, Meera has replied, ‘Listen.

Jains do evil

Meera has answered many questions. He has been asked who is more devilish in his two children Meesha and Jaina, so he has replied that Meesha is lovely, Jaina is devilish. Meera is also very fond of food and drink. He has also posted many videos of food and drink on his Insta account.



