Shahid Kapoor and Meera Rajput are one of Bollywood’s favorite couples. Shahid took seven rounds in 2015 with Meera. Both often show love for each other on social media. Meanwhile, Meera Rajput, while answering a fan’s question, has said that after all what does she call Shahid?

Meera Rajput did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session for fans on Instagram. In which he answered the questions of many fans. But Meera’s answer to a fan is grabbing people’s attention. An Instagram user asked Meera, ‘What do you call Shahid?’ In response, Meera writes – “Listen.”

Another user asked Meera which of the two is more caring. To this, she gave an interesting reply and wrote, ‘I have completely deteriorated.’ Let me tell you that Meera and Shahid Kapoor often share fun videos or photos on social media with their children too. Shahid and Meera’s daughter’s name is Meesha and son’s name is Jain.

Talking about the workfront, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in ‘Kabir Singh’, directed by Sandeep Reddy. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office.