A healthy baby is a concierge According to doctors, at the age of 21, the eggs of women are 90% chromosomal normal, which helps in conceiving healthy baby.

Fertility remains best till 24 Fertility of women is stronger at 24 years of age. By this age, being a mother is most likely to lead to a healthy baby.

Pregnancy at 25 There is a possibility of conceiving 96% of women under the age of 25 after trying every month. If the mail partner is less than 25, this probability decreases to 92%. This is because in young couples, fertility problems come from men. There is no need for any kind of treatment if you believe in trying for less than a year.

What is the right age to be a mother According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a girl's body has the most eggs at birth and the number of eggs decreases as they age after the onset of menstruation, but the fertility decreases after the age of 32 It starts happening and after 37 years this process gets faster.

What does the study say A published study by Journal Human Reproduction found that women in their late 30s are fifty percent less likely to become pregnant than women in their 20s.

Is Meera's decision right? Many research has been done on this issue, which proves that Meera Rajput's decision is absolutely correct. At the age when Meera became a mother, the fertility power of women is the best. At this time, she can conceive easily and after delivery, recovery does not take much time.

Meera Rajput became a mother at the age of just 21. Two years later, at the age of 23, again, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Meera Rajput became mother for the second time. This age is generally considered too low to be pregnant, but is this assumption correct?